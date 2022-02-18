Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is foreca…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. To…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Thunder possib…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.