Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.