Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.