Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.