Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.