Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.