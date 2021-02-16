 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News