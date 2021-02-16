Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The forecast is ca…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see he…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 49F. Winds …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 de…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Period…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Model…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 1…