The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.