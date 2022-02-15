Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.