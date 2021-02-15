 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 7:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

