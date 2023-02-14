The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
