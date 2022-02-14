Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine to…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
This evening in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. To…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It look…