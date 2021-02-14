Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Sunday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.