Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 1:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
