Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine to…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…