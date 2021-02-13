 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

