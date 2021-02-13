Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.