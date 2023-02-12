Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SAT 8:08 PM EST until SUN 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.