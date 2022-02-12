 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

