 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News