Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.