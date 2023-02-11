Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
