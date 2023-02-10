Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The …
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 de…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It sh…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…