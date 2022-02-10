Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.