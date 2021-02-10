Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until WED 12:55 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
