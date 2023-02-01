Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
