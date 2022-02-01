Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see te…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
This evening in Orangeburg: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Orangeburg tomorrow.…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…