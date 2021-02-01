The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Outdoo…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low near 55F. Wind…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It…