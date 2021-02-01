 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

