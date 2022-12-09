Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
