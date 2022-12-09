Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.