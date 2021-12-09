 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

