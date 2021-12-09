Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
