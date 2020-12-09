Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.