Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

Local Weather

