Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.