Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
