Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until 4AM EST TUE. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.