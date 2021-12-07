Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
