Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.