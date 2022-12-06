Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Oran…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 de…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods o…