Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 1:33 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
