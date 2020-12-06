Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.