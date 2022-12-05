 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

