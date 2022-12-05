Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.