Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Oran…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 de…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a b…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeb…