Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.