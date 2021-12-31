 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

