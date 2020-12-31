 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 58-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News