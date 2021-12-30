Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.