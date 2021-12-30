Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
