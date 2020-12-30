Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC
