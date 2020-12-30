 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News