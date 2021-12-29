 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

