Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

