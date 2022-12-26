 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

