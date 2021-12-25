Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
