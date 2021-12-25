Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.