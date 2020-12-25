Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

It will be a cold day in Orangeburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.