Orangeburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 d…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low near 15F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Orangeburg Saturday, with…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar bef…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…