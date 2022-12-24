 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

