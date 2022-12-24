Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.