Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.