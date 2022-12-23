Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.