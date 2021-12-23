 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

