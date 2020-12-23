Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.