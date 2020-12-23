 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 55-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

