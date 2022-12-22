Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.