Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 d…
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar bef…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will b…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see clear ski…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…