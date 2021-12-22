Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
